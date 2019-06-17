Wagner confirmed Monday that he underwent surgery on his arm to repair a displaced ulna.

Injury news continues to trickle in following the Bruins' loss to the Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals. Wagner, who last saw action on May 14, was actually cleared to play in Game 7 of the series, so he'll presumably be back to full strength well before the team takes the ice again. The 28-year-old, who remains under contract with the Bruins through the 2019-20 season, ended up being a solid addition to the team, chipping in 12 goals and 19 points in 76 regular-season games, while mostly working on the team's fourth line. While the 6-foot, 198-pounder is off the radar in most fantasy formats, he does help out in leagues where his hits (147) factor in.