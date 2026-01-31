Pelosi scored twice and added two assists in Quinnipiac University's 7-0 win over St. Lawrence University on Friday.

The effort gave Pelosi a career-high 30 points in 27 outings. He had 24 points in 38 outings as a freshman last season. Pelosi's 16 goals and 14 assists show growth across the board this season. The Bruins prospect is still a long-term project at this point and will likely need AHL time prior to challenging for an NHL job.