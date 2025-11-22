Pelosi scored three goals in Quinnipiac University's 4-1 win over Clarkson University on Friday.

Pelosi's hat trick has him up to nine goals and 14 points through 13 contests this season. The Bruins prospect is over halfway to matching his freshman-year production (24 points in 38 games) from 2024-25. The third-round pick from 2023 is a decent scorer who works well in tight, and he has a good compete level while backchecking. He'll have to prove himself at every level, but Pelosi could peak as a middle-six winger who gets some power-play time as a net-front presence.