Pelosi scored a goal and added an assist in Quinnipiac University's 4-3 overtime win over Brown University on Saturday.

Pelosi, a third-round pick of the Bruins from 2023, is off to a positive start with nine points in 11 games this season, his sophomore year. The 20-year-old forward had 13 goals and 11 assists in 38 games with Quinnipiac as a freshman last year, but it appears his offense has stepped up a bit. Even so, he's a few years away from challenging for an NHL job and will likely require multiple seasons of AHL play first.