Cave was recalled from AHL Providence on Thursday.

Brad Marchand, Ryan Spooner and Riley Nash are all dealing with their respective illnesses ahead of the evening's contest against the Jets, so the Bruins likely called up Cave to hedge against at least one of them sitting out. Prior to the call-up, the 22-year-old added three goals, 11 assists and a plus-6 rating over 27 games with the AHL's Bruins.