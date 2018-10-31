Bruins' Colby Cave: Drops back to minors
Cave was re-assigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday.
Cave didn't get a chance to suit up for an NHL game, as he was brought up in case of last-minute injuries since the team currently has just 20 healthy players. The Bruins don't play again until Saturday against the Hurricanes, a game he could be recalled for if the injury plague continues.
