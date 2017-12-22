The Bruins have assigned Cave to AHL Providence.

Cave was recalled by the Bruins on an emergency basis in advance of Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Jets. With Ryan Spooner and Riley Nash sidelined by the flu, Cave made his NHL debut in the contest, logging 11:15 worth of ice time. He now heads back to the AHL with three goals and 14 points to his credit in 27 games for Providence to date. Cave could be summoned again by the big club down the road when the B's are shorthanded up front, with the likes of Austin Czarnik, Jordan Szwarz, Kenny Agostino and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson also candidates for a recall in such a scenario.