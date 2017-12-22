Bruins' Colby Cave: Headed back to AHL
The Bruins have assigned Cave to AHL Providence.
Cave was recalled by the Bruins on an emergency basis in advance of Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Jets. With Ryan Spooner and Riley Nash sidelined by the flu, Cave made his NHL debut in the contest, logging 11:15 worth of ice time. He now heads back to the AHL with three goals and 14 points to his credit in 27 games for Providence to date. Cave could be summoned again by the big club down the road when the B's are shorthanded up front, with the likes of Austin Czarnik, Jordan Szwarz, Kenny Agostino and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson also candidates for a recall in such a scenario.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...