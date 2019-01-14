Cave was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Cave has served as a healthy scratch the past four games and now will have to be passed up by every team in the league if he's to return to AHL Providence. The 24-year-old has posted 18 points in 15 minor-league games so far in 2018-19, but Cave has struggled at the NHL level with only a single goal and five points in 20 contests.