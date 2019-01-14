Bruins' Colby Cave: Hits waviers
Cave was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Cave has served as a healthy scratch the past four games and now will have to be passed up by every team in the league if he's to return to AHL Providence. The 24-year-old has posted 18 points in 15 minor-league games so far in 2018-19, but Cave has struggled at the NHL level with only a single goal and five points in 20 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...