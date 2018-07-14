Cave signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Saturday, Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reports.

Cave spent the majority of the 2017-18 season in the minors, totaling 11 goals and 33 points in 72 contests. The 23-year-old forward will almost certainly spend most of his time with AHL Providence over the next two campaigns, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.