Bruins' Colby Cave: Inks two-way deal with Boston
Cave signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Saturday, Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reports.
Cave spent the majority of the 2017-18 season in the minors, totaling 11 goals and 33 points in 72 contests. The 23-year-old forward will almost certainly spend most of his time with AHL Providence over the next two campaigns, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...