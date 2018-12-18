Bruins' Colby Cave: Lights lamp for first time
Cave scored a goal and an assist in Monday's win over the Canadiens.
Cave had a secondary assist on Joakim Nordstrom's opening score. Late in the second period, he dashed toward the front of the net, received a pass from Charlie McAvoy and cashed in on his first career NHL goal. He continues working on the second line with Patrice Bergeron (ribs) out and now has three points in 13 games.
