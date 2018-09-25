Cave was waived by the Bruins -- along with Jordan Szwarz, Mark McNeill, Cody Goloubef and Anton Blidh -- Tuesday morning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Cave has only appeared in three games at the top level, so it's no surprise to see the Bruins taking the first step in affording him more seasoning with AHL Providence. He'll have to clear waivers to wind up in that position, but that's likely how it will all shake out for the undrafted left-shooting center.