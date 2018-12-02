Bruins' Colby Cave: Picks up first NHL point
Cave assisted on the game's opening goal during a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.
The assist was Cave's first point in the NHL in his eighth career game. The 23-year-old has spent the majority of his time centering Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on the first line but points have not come easily. Cave won't be patrolling the first line much longer if he can't help the team create offense.
