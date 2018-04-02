Bruins' Colby Cave: Recalled by Bruins
Cave has been recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.
Cave, who has recorded 11 goals and 33 points in 68 games for Providence to date, gives the big club some added depth up front with Rick Nash (upper body), Riley Nash (head/ear) and Sean Kuraly (upper body) all banged up. It remains to be seen if Cave will suit up for the Bruins during his current stint with the team, or if he will simply provide Boston with a spare forward for its two-game road trip to Florida. The 23-year-old recorded two PIM in his only NHL game this season.
