Bruins' Colby Cave: Recalled on emergency basis
Cave was recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.
Cave has played eight games with AHL Providence this season, scoring five goals and adding five assists. The 23-year-old center has played exceptionally well in the minors and could get a chance to showcase his talent with the big club if David Backes (upper body) remains out of the lineup past Tuesday's contest in Carolina.
