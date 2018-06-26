The Bruins have made a qualifying offer to Cave.

The 23-year-old forward logged 11 goals and 33 points in 72 games with AHL Providence this past season. Cave also appeared in three games with the big club, recording zero points and two PIM in that span. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder figures to spend the bulk of the 2018-19 season with Providence, but Cave is at least a candidate to see occasional bottom-six duty in Boston when injuries hit the NHL squad up front.