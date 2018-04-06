Bruins' Colby Cave: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Bruins assigned Cave to AHL Providence on Friday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Cave's demotion indicates Tommy Wingels (hand) will likely be available for Saturday's matchup with the Senators. The 23-year-old pivot will return to a prominent role with AHL Providence, where he's totaled 11 goals and 33 points in 68 games this campaign.
