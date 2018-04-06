The Bruins assigned Cave to AHL Providence on Friday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

Cave's demotion indicates Tommy Wingels (hand) will likely be available for Saturday's matchup with the Senators. The 23-year-old pivot will return to a prominent role with AHL Providence, where he's totaled 11 goals and 33 points in 68 games this campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories