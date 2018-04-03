Cave is slated to center the Bruins' fourth line Tuesday night against the Lightning.

Cave will fill in up front for the banged-up B's, with Tommy Wingels (hand) joining the team's injured ranks. While skating on Boston's fourth line along with Tim Schaller and Brian Gionta, Cave's fantasy upside is limited. The 23-year-old's AHL season resume' includes 11 goals and 33 points in 68 games for Providence.