Bruins' Colby Cave: Summoned by big club
The Bruins recalled Cave from AHL Providence on Tuesday.
Patrice Bergeron is expected to be sidelined for four weeks due to a shoulder injury, so Cave will round out the Bruins' depth down the middle for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up six goals and 18 points in 15 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...