Koepke scored a goal and tallied three shots on net in Tuesday's 7-2 win over New Jersey.

Koepke placed the cherry on top of Tuesday's dominant win over New Jersey when he netted Boston's seventh goal. By lighting the lamp Tuesday, Koepke reached the 10-goal threshold for the first time in his three-year career. The 26-year-old's first full season at the NHL level has been a step in the right direction with 17 points in 70 games while serving in a fourth-line role. His goal Tuesday also ended a 13-game goal drought, which is an encouraging sign for him to end the season on a high note.