Koepke scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Koepke ended a five-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 26-year-old started the season in excellent form, but he has predictably cooled off, though he remains firmly in a bottom-six role in the lineup. Koepke has produced four goals, four assists, 23 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-11 rating over 15 contests, giving him a chance to exceed the 20-point mark for the first time in his career as he finally looks to be an NHL regular.