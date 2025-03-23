Koepke notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Koepke ended a five-game point drought with the helper. It was his first assist since Dec. 1 versus the Canadiens, though he's chipped in five goals over 37 games in that span. The 26-year-old forward is at 15 points, 71 shots on net, 152 hits and a plus-6 rating through 62 appearances in his first full NHL campaign, though he's mainly featured in a bottom-six role that leads to too little offense to help in fantasy.