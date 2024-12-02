Koepke had an assist and an empty-net goal on his only shot in Sunday's 6-3 win over Montreal. The fourth-line winger also had a block and two hits.

Koepke hit the scoresheet for the first time in 10 games when he intercepted a pass in the neutral zone, lead the rush into the zone and fed Charlie Coyle for Boston's fifth goal. He later put an end to Montreal's eventual uprising with the empty netter. The 26-year-old native of Minnesota has five goals, five assists, 31 shots, six blocks, 49 hits and a plus-9 rating over 25 appearances.