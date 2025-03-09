Koepke scored twice Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Lightning.

Koepke opened the scoring after a net-front scramble. He drove the goal hard and put the puck through Andrei Vasilevskiy's pads, and Oliver Bjorkstrand inadvertently put it in his net off his netminder's pad. Koepke got the Bruins' last goal on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle on a two-on-one late in the third. It was a moment of revenge for the 26-year-old forward after being drafted and developed in the Tampa Bay system. Koepke saw action in just 26 games with the Lightning over the last two seasons, scoring one goal and adding two assists.