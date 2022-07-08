Spicer was selected 117th overall by the Bruins in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Spicer was a regular for the US NTDP this past season, although he played a depth role for the club and was never given the ice time and responsibilities some of his teammates who were selected earlier in the draft received. Spicer was a big-time scorer in his minor hockey days, but he currently has the look of a bottom-six type should he make it to the NHL. Spicer -- a North Dakota native -- is off to the University of Minnesota this fall where he figures to need three seasons, at a minimum.