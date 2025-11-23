Spicer scored a goal and added an assist in Western Michigan University's 4-2 win over the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Saturday.

Spicer missed the first month-plus of the season, but he's back in action and looking to find his way for the Broncos. He spent 2024-25 in the USHL with Dubuque, racking up 35 points in 37 games after a pair of disappointing NCAA campaigns with the University of Minnesota-Duluth (15 points in 49 games). Spicer's circuitous development path isn't great for his prospect stock -- and that wasn't particularly high to begin with after he was a fourth-round pick in 2022. His signing rights expire Aug. 15, 2026, so if he returns to college for his senior year, he won't have an NHL affiliation, and it's unclear if the Bruins have interest in getting his signature at this time.