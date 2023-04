Carrick was assigned to AHL Providence on Monday.

Carrick picked up an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in 16:54 of ice time during his NHL season debut on Sunday against Philadelphia. He also concluded Boston's 5-3 win with a plus-3 rating. Carrick's demotion bodes well for Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) and/or Dmitry Orlov (back) ahead of Tuesday's contest versus Washington.