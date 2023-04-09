site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bruins-connor-carrick-summoned-from-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Bruins' Connor Carrick: Summoned from AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carrick was brought up from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Sunday.
Carrick has six goals and 41 points in 60 games with AHL Providence this season. He could make his Boston debut Sunday versus the Flyers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read