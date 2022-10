Carrick (upper body) will be in the lineup versus New Jersey on Monday.

Carrick will be back in the squad after dealing with an upp-erboyd injury in the early days of camp. With the 28-year-old blueliner set for preseason action, he should be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster, though that doesn't mean he will be a regular in the lineup this season and could spend time watching from the press box.