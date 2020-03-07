Bruins' Connor Clifton: Activated off IR
The Bruins activated Clifton (upper body) off injured reserve Saturday.
Clifton has been sidelined for over three months with an upper-body injury, but now that he's healthy, he'll return to his role as a rotational defenseman for Boston. The 24-year-old American has potted two goals while averaging 14:29 of ice time in 30 games this campaign.
