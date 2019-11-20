Bruins' Connor Clifton: Adds onto pile
Clifton scored the final goal in a 5-1 rout of the Devils on Tuesday.
It is both Clifton's second goal and second point of the season through 19 games. In his second season, Clifton has been in a sheltered role with a Bruins team stacked with defensemen, averaging 15:01 in ice time skating on the third pairing. The 24-year-old doesn' have much fantasy value this season, but maybe one to look at next season if the B's see Zdeno Chara retire or Torey Krug leave in free agency.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.