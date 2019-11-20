Play

Clifton scored the final goal in a 5-1 rout of the Devils on Tuesday.

It is both Clifton's second goal and second point of the season through 19 games. In his second season, Clifton has been in a sheltered role with a Bruins team stacked with defensemen, averaging 15:01 in ice time skating on the third pairing. The 24-year-old doesn' have much fantasy value this season, but maybe one to look at next season if the B's see Zdeno Chara retire or Torey Krug leave in free agency.

