Clifton notched a pair of assists, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Clifton was a steady presence defensively, and he also chipped in on offense. He had secondary assists on goals by Charlie McAvoy and Trent Frederic. Clifton had gone without a point in his previous eight outings this year. The New Jersey native has contributed eight shots on goal, 28 hits, 15 blocked shots and nine PIM so far.