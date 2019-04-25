Bruins' Connor Clifton: Back in the mix
Clifton (undisclosed) is slated to be in the Bruins' lineup for Game 1 of the team's second-round playoff series against Columbus on Thursday.
Clifton will draw back into the Boston lineup Thursday, with John Moore day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The rookie blueliner didn't make much of a mark on offense in 19 regular season games, recording just one assist in that span, but the 23-year-old held his own defensively, en route to recording a plus-5 rating.
