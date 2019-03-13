Bruins' Connor Clifton: Back with big club
Clifton has been recalled from AHL Providence.
With Torey Krug and Matt Grzelcyk both dealing with upper-body injuries, Clifton will have a chance to fill in on the Boston blue line, following a strong stretch of late at the AHL level. Though the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has not recorded a point in nine NHL games this season, he has logged six goals and 27 points in 53 games for Providence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...