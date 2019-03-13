Clifton has been recalled from AHL Providence.

With Torey Krug and Matt Grzelcyk both dealing with upper-body injuries, Clifton will have a chance to fill in on the Boston blue line, following a strong stretch of late at the AHL level. Though the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has not recorded a point in nine NHL games this season, he has logged six goals and 27 points in 53 games for Providence.