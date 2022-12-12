Clifton produced an assist, seven hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Clifton had gone 10 games without a point -- his last scoring contribution was a two-point effort versus the Canucks on Nov. 13. The 27-year-old defenseman was a bit more productive than usual at the start of the campaign, but his limited role with the Bruins' defense back to full health has made offense hard to come by. He's at two goals, seven helpers, 45 shots on net, 78 hits, 30 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-12 rating. He's one point shy of matching the career-high 10 he recorded last season.