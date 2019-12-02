Bruins' Connor Clifton: Dishes six hits
Clifton dished out six hits in a 3-1 win over the Canadiens on Sunday.
Clifton has responded to being healthy scratched twice last week with a boost in intensity. He collected 15 shots and five blocks over his last three games despite not finding the scoresheet. With 62 total hits, Clifton is behind only Chris Wagner (73) in hits with the Bruins.
