Bruins' Connor Clifton: Draws back in
Clifton had a shot, three hits and two blocks in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Clifton was scratched the last three games in favor of John Moore who was returning from a shoulder injury. An already cluttered blue line will get even more competitive once Kevan Miller (kneecap) returns as well. Clifton would have to clear waivers to be sent down, giving General Manager Don Sweeney a tough decision to make once his defensive corps is healthy.
