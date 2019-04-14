Clifton exited Saturday's win over the Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Coach Bruce Cassidy didn't have an update on Clifton's condition after the game. Torey Krug (undisclosed) also left the contest with an injury, so Cassidy signaled he may need to dip into the minor-league ranks for reinforcements since the Bruins only have five healthy defensemen at the moment.