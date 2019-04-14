Bruins' Connor Clifton: Exits late in Game 2
Clifton exited Saturday's win over the Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Coach Bruce Cassidy didn't have an update on Clifton's condition after the game. Torey Krug (undisclosed) also left the contest with an injury, so Cassidy signaled he may need to dip into the minor-league ranks for reinforcements since the Bruins only have five healthy defensemen at the moment.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...