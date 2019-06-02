Bruins' Connor Clifton: Fills box score
Clifton produced a power-play assist, two blocked shots and four PIM in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.
The defenseman is up to five points in 15 games during the postseason, with only Saturday's assist coming on the power play. He's added 25 hits and 13 blocked shots to go with 12 PIM during the playoff run.
