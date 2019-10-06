Play

Clifton threw four hits and blocked a shot in Saturday's 1-0 win over Arizona.

Through the first two games Clifton has hovered around 15 minutes of ice time, while the other five defenders are all between 19 and 22 minutes. He is a clear number six on the team, and when John Moore and Kevan Miller return from their injuries, he will likely draw a spot in the press box.

