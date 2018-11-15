Bruins' Connor Clifton: Getting called up
Clifton will be promoted from AHL Providence and join the Bruins in Dallas ahead of Friday's matchup with the Stars, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Clifton's promotion comes on the heels of Zdeno Chara suffering a lower-body injury against the Avalanche on Wednesday. Even if Chara is unable to suit up, Clifton will likely serve as an emergency depth option while Jakub Zboril slots into the lineup. If the Boston blue line can get healthy, Clifton figures to spend the remainder of the year in the minors.
