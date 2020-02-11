Clifton (upper body) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Clifton has been out of Boston's lineup since Dec. 29, but this news suggests a return is imminent. A full-contact practice indicates Clifton's upper-body injury is close to fully healed which means there's a chance the defenseman returns this week, perhaps as soon as Wednesday's game versus the Canadiens.