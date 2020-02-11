Bruins' Connor Clifton: Goes full contact in practice
Clifton (upper body) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Clifton has been out of Boston's lineup since Dec. 29, but this news suggests a return is imminent. A full-contact practice indicates Clifton's upper-body injury is close to fully healed which means there's a chance the defenseman returns this week, perhaps as soon as Wednesday's game versus the Canadiens.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.