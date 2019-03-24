Clifton was credited with an assist for his first NHL points during Saturday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

Clifton owes the marker to the hard work of his teammates, as his initial pass was set to be icing before David Backes hustled for the puck and sent it in front for Noel Acciari who finished off the play. It took the 2013 fifth-round pick 14 games to pick up his first point, all coming this season.