With Matt Grzelcyk dealing with another lower-body injury, Clifton is a candidate to re-enter the Bruins' lineup Saturday night against the Capitals, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

When Grzelcyk previously missed a pair of games (Jan. 23 and Jan. 26), Clifton stepped in and did a solid job, en route to recording three shots and a plus-one rating. The 25-year-old now figures to re-join the mix once again alongside shut-down defender Brandon Carlo on Saturday