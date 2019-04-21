Bruins' Connor Clifton: Not in lineup Sunday
Clifton (undisclosed) will not play in Game 6 against Toronto on Sunday.
Clifton hasn't played since Game 2, recording just one shot on goal in two games this series. Boston has its back against the wall down 3-2 in the series, so the 23-year-old's rookie campaign may be coming to an end.
