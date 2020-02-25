Bruins' Connor Clifton: Not in lineup Tuesday
Clifton (upper body) is not slated to play Tuesday night against the Flames, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Lauzon will remain in the Boston lineup Tuesday, with John Moore and Clifton (who is still listed on IR) currently the odd men out in the team's blue line mix. Once injuries inevitably hit, look for Clifton to get his chance to suit up for the big club once again, but when he does, he'll remain off the fantasy radar. To date, the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has logged two goals and zero assists in 30 contests.
