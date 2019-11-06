Bruins' Connor Clifton: Notches first point
Clifton scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Montreal.
The 24-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in 12 appearances this season, but Clifton broke out of his slump Tuesday in Montreal, albeit in a loss to the rival Canadiens. The third-pairing blueliner is not relevant in fantasy due to his lack of production and limited role on Boston's blue line.
