Bruins' Connor Clifton: On shelf Tuesday
Clifton (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Devils, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Clifton exited Sunday's win over the Sabres after just 5:52 of ice time and was unable to return. The 24-year-old joins Charlie McAvoy (lower body) and Torey Krug (upper body) on the shelf, so the Bruins will roll out some fresh faces on the blue line Tuesday.
