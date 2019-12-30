Clifton (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Devils, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Clifton exited Sunday's win over the Sabres after just 5:52 of ice time and was unable to return. The 24-year-old joins Charlie McAvoy (lower body) and Torey Krug (upper body) on the shelf, so the Bruins will roll out some fresh faces on the blue line Tuesday.