Clifton scored a goal and drew an assist during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Canucks.

Watching Taylor Hall cycle around the net, Clifton set himself up near the right face-off circle, anticipating a pass. It came and the 27-year-old defenseman delivered his second goal in three games. Clifton, who entered Sunday with just two points in his past 12 games, registered his first multi-point game since Oct. 17. He added three shots and four hits Sunday.