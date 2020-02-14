Clifton (upper body) won't be in action versus the Red Wings on Saturday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Clifton hasn't played since Dec. 29 versus Buffalo, a stretch of of 18 games on the sidelines. Considering the Bruins are heading into a back-to-back, it seems unlikely the defenseman will be available against the Rangers on Sunday either. Once Clifton is cleared to play, Jeremy Lauzon could find himself permanently sent down to AHL Providence.