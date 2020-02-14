Bruins' Connor Clifton: Remains on shelf Saturday
Clifton (upper body) won't be in action versus the Red Wings on Saturday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Clifton hasn't played since Dec. 29 versus Buffalo, a stretch of of 18 games on the sidelines. Considering the Bruins are heading into a back-to-back, it seems unlikely the defenseman will be available against the Rangers on Sunday either. Once Clifton is cleared to play, Jeremy Lauzon could find himself permanently sent down to AHL Providence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.