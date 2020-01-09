Play

According to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe, Clifton (upper body) didn't participate in line rushes during morning skate, indicating he won't be available for Thursday's game against the Jets.

Clifton will miss a fifth straight game Thursday and remains without a timetable for his return. The bottom-pairing blueliner is on injured reserve, so news of his activation will precede his return to the lineup.

