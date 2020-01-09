Bruins' Connor Clifton: Remains unavailable
According to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe, Clifton (upper body) didn't participate in line rushes during morning skate, indicating he won't be available for Thursday's game against the Jets.
Clifton will miss a fifth straight game Thursday and remains without a timetable for his return. The bottom-pairing blueliner is on injured reserve, so news of his activation will precede his return to the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.